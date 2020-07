Amenities

Elevated 1st. floor of a well-kept multi-family home in the Brentwood section of Harrison. Outside you will find 2 private entrances, covered porch, patio, shared laundry in basement and a 3 minute walk to town and train. Inside you will find hardwood floors, small office or den, bedroom, large closets and EIK with dining area. Landscaping, snow removal, cooking gas, heat and hot water are all included in the rent.