/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:20 AM
27 Furnished Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Plandome Manor
1 Unit Available
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Whitestone
1 Unit Available
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,900
Fully Furnished Short Or Long Term Rental One of a kind restored Mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in NYC, Beechurst. This is the best option to have Hamptons style living without the commute.
Results within 10 miles of Great Neck
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Side
1 Unit Available
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
52 Webster Avenue
52 Webster Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
111-04 76th Drive
111-04 76th Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Amazing Extra Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, Designer Eat-In Kitchen, All Utilities Included, Cable and Internet included. Located In The Heart Of Forest Hills. Apartment can be Furnished or Unfurnished
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
151-50 135th Avenue
151-50 135th Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unique 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Completely Furnished & Accessorized Home Featuring Use of Yard & Parking For 3-4 Cars. Perfect Residential Location - Adjacent to JFK Airport - Bordering North Conduit/Rockaway Blvd.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Crotona Park East
1 Unit Available
1824 Mohegan Avenue
1824 Mohegan Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1184 sqft
Make this beautiful newly renovated and fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment your new abode. Fully equipped kitchen, large living room, master bedroom and airy balcony are some of the key features of this centrally located apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Sun drenched alcove studio converted to a Jr-1Bedroom Featuring an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautifully renovated bath. Enjoy breath taking views of Lower Manhattan and Forest HIlls Gardens. This home is offered furnished.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
69-40 Yellowstone Boulevard
69-40 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,799
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Very Rare Oversize Studio over 600 Square foot in Doorman Building. This is a size of a average 1 Bedroom with and Open Space. Apartment comes Fully Furnished and tenant does not have not have to Move In Any Furniture.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
39-16 Prince Street
39-16 Prince Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
Come live in the newest and most desirable luxury condo building in bustling Flushing! Brand new fully furnished unit in center of Flushing, 1 block away from 7 train station and 1 block away from Skyview Center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Kew Gardens
1 Unit Available
83-40 Austin Street
83-40 Austin Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Furnished, All Utilities, Spacious 1 Bedroom Coop Located At The Texas Owners Corp. Large Living Room, Renovated Granite Windowed Eat In Kitchen, Spacious Bedroom And A Windowed Renovated Granite Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Great Neck 1 BedroomsGreat Neck 1 BedroomsGreat Neck 2 BedroomsGreat Neck 2 BedroomsGreat Neck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreat Neck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreat Neck 3 BedroomsGreat Neck 3 BedroomsGreat Neck 3 BedroomsGreat Neck Apartments with BalconyGreat Neck Apartments with Balcony
Great Neck Apartments with BalconyGreat Neck Apartments with GarageGreat Neck Apartments with GarageGreat Neck Apartments with GarageGreat Neck Apartments with GymGreat Neck Apartments with GymGreat Neck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Neck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Neck Apartments with ParkingGreat Neck Apartments with ParkingGreat Neck Apartments with Parking
Great Neck Apartments with PoolGreat Neck Apartments with PoolGreat Neck Apartments with Washer-DryerGreat Neck Apartments with Washer-DryerGreat Neck Apartments with Washer-DryerGreat Neck Cheap PlacesGreat Neck Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreat Neck Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreat Neck Furnished ApartmentsGreat Neck Pet Friendly PlacesGreat Neck Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYLeonia, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NY