All apartments in Great Neck
Find more places like 18 Hicks Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Neck, NY
/
18 Hicks Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

18 Hicks Ln

18 Hicks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Great Neck
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

18 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY 11023
Great Neck

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Whole house for rent except basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Hicks Ln have any available units?
18 Hicks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Neck, NY.
What amenities does 18 Hicks Ln have?
Some of 18 Hicks Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Hicks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18 Hicks Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Hicks Ln pet-friendly?
No, 18 Hicks Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Neck.
Does 18 Hicks Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18 Hicks Ln does offer parking.
Does 18 Hicks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Hicks Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Hicks Ln have a pool?
No, 18 Hicks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18 Hicks Ln have accessible units?
No, 18 Hicks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Hicks Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Hicks Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Hicks Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Hicks Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd
Great Neck, NY 11023

Similar Pages

Great Neck 1 BedroomsGreat Neck 2 Bedrooms
Great Neck Apartments with GymGreat Neck Apartments with Parking
Great Neck Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYLeonia, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NY
Lawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology