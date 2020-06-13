/
3 bedroom apartments
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Great Neck Plaza, NY
Great Neck Plaza
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Ipswich Avenue
1 Ipswich Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1832 sqft
Bright and spacious renovated duplex with high ceilings,, Large living room and dining room, new kitchen open to dining room with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, den or bedroom on first floor, powder room, balcony, eat-in kitchen
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Plaza
Verified
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Great Neck Gardens
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
Thomaston
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
Great Neck Estates
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.
Great Neck Estates
11 Gateway Dr
11 Gateway Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Gateway Dr in Great Neck Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
Great Neck Estates
72 Cedar Drive
72 Cedar Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Welcome to this bright & sparkling ranch, high ceilings, oversized livingroom, formal diningroom, has (2) dens; (1) with a fireplace, large EIK, 2-car garage.
Great Neck Estates
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.
Great Neck
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.
Great Neck
16 Surrey Lane
16 Surrey Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Beautiful Brick Colonial With Brand New Eat In Kitchen, Living Room With Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm, Den, Renovated Bathroom. Full Basement With Storage. Washer/Dryer. Park- Like Property.
Great Neck
40 Fairview Ave
40 Fairview Avenue, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Beautiful Split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Appliances Are About 5 Years Old, Family Room. Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard.
Great Neck
17 Hartley
17 Hartley Road, Great Neck, NY
Baker Hill Custom Elegant Colonial Home. Spacious Interiors. Duble Height Ceilings, Living Room with Fireplace. Granite EIK, Master Bedroom Suite with Spa, All Marble Baths. Near Elementary School.
Manhasset
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Plaza
Albertson
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
Bayside
221-23 Kingsbury Ave
221-23 Kingsbury Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 221-23 Kingsbury Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bellerose Floral Park
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
Bayside
80-70 209 Street
80-70 209th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step in to this fully renovated house in the heart of Hollis Hills. This home offers 4 generous size bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement.
