100 Cuttermill Road.
Home
/
Great Neck Plaza, NY
/
100 Cuttermill Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

100 Cuttermill Road

100 Cuttermill Road · (516) 482-0200
Great Neck Plaza
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location

100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY 11021
Great Neck Plaza

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included. 2 Terraces, Bonus Nursery Room Right by the Master Bedroom, Apt is Quiet and not Facing the Train, Near Town, Worship, Li Rail Road And Shops, Saddle Rock Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & high Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 100 Cuttermill Road have any available units?
100 Cuttermill Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Cuttermill Road have?
Some of 100 Cuttermill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Cuttermill Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 Cuttermill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Cuttermill Road pet-friendly?
No, 100 Cuttermill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Neck Plaza.
Does 100 Cuttermill Road offer parking?
Yes, 100 Cuttermill Road does offer parking.
Does 100 Cuttermill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Cuttermill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Cuttermill Road have a pool?
No, 100 Cuttermill Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 Cuttermill Road have accessible units?
No, 100 Cuttermill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Cuttermill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Cuttermill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Cuttermill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Cuttermill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

