100 Cuttermill Road.

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator parking garage

**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included. 2 Terraces, Bonus Nursery Room Right by the Master Bedroom, Apt is Quiet and not Facing the Train, Near Town, Worship, Li Rail Road And Shops, Saddle Rock Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & high Schools.