1 Ipswich Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Bright and spacious renovated duplex with high ceilings,, Large living room and dining room, new kitchen open to dining room with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, den or bedroom on first floor, powder room, balcony, eat-in kitchen with laundry room, upstairs master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with full bath. wood floors on main floor and carpets in bedrooms, new central air and heating system, LED hi-hats, 2 parking spaces, in desireable condo complex of Cameo Plaza wtih 24 hr security, gym, close to town and railroad.