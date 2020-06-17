All apartments in Great Neck Plaza
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

1 Ipswich Avenue

1 Ipswich Avenue · (516) 504-8884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Ipswich Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY 11021
Great Neck Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and spacious renovated duplex with high ceilings,, Large living room and dining room, new kitchen open to dining room with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, den or bedroom on first floor, powder room, balcony, eat-in kitchen with laundry room, upstairs master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with full bath. wood floors on main floor and carpets in bedrooms, new central air and heating system, LED hi-hats, 2 parking spaces, in desireable condo complex of Cameo Plaza wtih 24 hr security, gym, close to town and railroad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1 Ipswich Avenue have any available units?
1 Ipswich Avenue has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Ipswich Avenue have?
Some of 1 Ipswich Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Ipswich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Ipswich Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Ipswich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 Ipswich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Neck Plaza.
Does 1 Ipswich Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1 Ipswich Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1 Ipswich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Ipswich Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Ipswich Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 Ipswich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 Ipswich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Ipswich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Ipswich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Ipswich Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Ipswich Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Ipswich Avenue has units with air conditioning.

