Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,295
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glen Cove
47 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3300 sqft
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Cove

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
131 Glenlawn Avenue
131 Glenlawn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4750 sqft
This Enchanting Custom Built Victorian Style Colonial is the Perfect Seasonal Get-Away or Fulltime Home for Individuals Seeking a Private Spacious Abode with a Country Club Backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
6 Dixon Court
6 Dixon Court, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Immaculate 1 BR Duplex Apartment in stately Victorian. Month to Month lease. 1 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private deck and yard, parking. Very private spot!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
332 Franklin Avenue
332 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and unique 2nd floor 3 BR apartment with lots of windows, Eat-in Kitchen & Full Bath. Common Foyer with shared Front Porch. Yard with Patio & Table. Laundry Room with coin-operated washer & dryer. Some light storage available.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial with 4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2nd Floor- Large One Bedroom with private Terrace on the second floor. LR/DR Combo, EIK, near beach-town Co-op application and interview required. Heat Included, Nice size, very clean, Kitchen has a window.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
4 N Marwood Road
4 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex on a park like street! Oversized LR/DR Combo with wood burning fireplace. High Ceilings, hardwood floors. Deck & Backyard. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral vaulted ceiling.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
14 Karen Court
14 Karen Court, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous private apartment in private apartment building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bayville
1 Unit Available
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Flower Hill
1 Unit Available
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bayville
1 Unit Available
15 Merritt Ln
15 Merritt Lane, Bayville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Stunning Contemporary Beach House with unobstructed water views. Wrap around deck with retractable awning, across from Private Beach. Enjoy Breathtaking Daily Sunsets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2007 sqft
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.
City Guide for Glen Cove, NY

Welcome to Glen Cove, a beautiful little city on Long Island’s north shore where aging mansions and amazing natural beauty create a renter's market fit for kings. If you're ready to live the privileged life, then read on to get all the info you need on renting and living in Glen Cove, New York.

At a glance, Glen Cove is nice, 'burby city where locals can find some amazing apartment rentals. The most difficult decision when renting around here is deciding on the view. It can be a tough choice with apartments that look down on historic mansions, beautiful parks, wooded areas, and, of course, the Long Island Sound. No matter where you rent, a fantastic view almost comes standard with your apartment. One of the most popular places for locals to live is around Morgan Park, which hosts live music on Sunday evenings throughout the summer. There are dozens of little parks and golf courses for those in search of green suburban surroundings, as well as an expansive protected forest area where locals enjoy hiking through woodlands, ponds, streams, marshland, and a stretch of the Long Island Sound shoreline.

As such a spectacular little city, and it's little wonder why it’s in high demand. With just a handful of apartments in town, the law of supply and demand has rental rates soaring.

Though the price of luxury living is high, the perks of luxury living make it all worthwhile. With amenities such as swimming pools, game rooms, movie theaters, and clubhouses, there’s always fun to be had in your own little apartment community. The added convenience of business centers and units that come with their own washer and dryer can make apartment life much easier. These perks, along with all the amenities of the city – beaches, marinas, shopping, fine dining, and easy access to Manhattan – you’re sure to be one happy renter.

Pet-owners will also be happy to know that there are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in the Cove. So feel free to bring along your four-legged family members.

While reading this guide may have been helpful, the best way to experience Glen Cove is to put on your walking shoes and take a stroll through this unique community. So get on out there, and best of luck on the apartment-hunt. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glen Cove, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glen Cove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

