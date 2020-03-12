Rent Calculator
Home
Glen Cove, NY
28 Ellwood Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
28 Ellwood Street
28 Ellwood Street
Location
28 Ellwood Street, Glen Cove, NY 11542
Glen Cove
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom, Living Room, EIK, Full Bath, Basement has a Washer and dryer hook-up, this apartment is light and Airy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28 Ellwood Street have any available units?
28 Ellwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Cove, NY
.
Is 28 Ellwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 Ellwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Ellwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 28 Ellwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Cove
.
Does 28 Ellwood Street offer parking?
No, 28 Ellwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 28 Ellwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Ellwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Ellwood Street have a pool?
No, 28 Ellwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 Ellwood Street have accessible units?
No, 28 Ellwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Ellwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Ellwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Ellwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Ellwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
