/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM
337 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City South, NY
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
96 Carl Ave
96 Carl Avenue, Garden City South, NY
Whole House Rental, 4 Bdrms,1.5 baths. North of the turnpike
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
257 Kensington Rd
257 Kensington Road South, Garden City South, NY
House Rental,4 Bedrooms ,2 Full Baths , Mint Condition Hardwood Floors,Gas, Electrict and water Included, Central Air. Prospective tenants must submit a tenant application along with an NTN tenant screening app.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City South
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
85-26 241st Street
85-26 241st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, bright, sunny and large three bedroom apartment available in Bellerose! This unit features an updated kitchen, updated full baths, an eat in kitchen, living room, dining combo and is located in School District #26.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
11 Pebble Ln
11 Pebble Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
5 bedroom high ranch with 3 baths in Country Club, Wheatley Schools
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
710 1st Avenue
710 1st Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Eat In Kitchen, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Bath, Full Bath. Use of Small Backyard Included
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Searingtown
59 Hillturn Lane
59 Hillturn Lane, Searingtown, NY
Colonial home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
83-60 250th St
83-60 250th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Excellent 3 bedroom rental in heart of bellerose with living room, kitchen dining room, full bath. Very good location corner of hillside ave. school district 26. shopping and transportation close by.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms, full bath and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
5 S Village Avenue
5 S Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bedroom apartment, 2 nd floor, close to all the Inc. Village of Rockville Centre has to offer. W/D combo in unit. Eat in kitchen. High ceilings through. Tenant responsible for electric. Parking, with permit, in RVC municipal lots.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
21 Meadow Strret Street
21 Meadow Street, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2999 sqft
Garden City Schools. Walk to LIRR and public transportation.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
152 Wellesley St
152 Wellesley Street, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Move-In Condition 3 Large Bedroom One Bathroom on 2nd Floor in Legal 2 Family Home. Available from August 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
34 Windsor Gate Drive
34 Windsor Gate Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful townhouse is The Gates community. New appliances in kitchen with Granite counters. Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-Ins and master bath. Updated full bath in hallway. Convenient to highways.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYWest Hempstead, NYGarden City, NYFranklin Square, NYNew Hyde Park, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYEast Garden City, NY