190 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City South, NY

1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
4 Nassau Blvd
4 Nassau Boulevard, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Apartment Zoned for Professional/Commercial/Residential/Mixed Use. Living Rm/Dining Rm or Large Work Space. Large Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Countertops. Washer/Dryer, Cooling/Heat Throughout Apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City South
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
Results within 5 miles of Garden City South
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
7 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1368 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
85 Mineola Blvd
85 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic brand new apartment! All new appliances, New Bathroom, new ductless air conditioners in every room,new floors, New Electric, new plumbing, New windows, walk in closet. small dog/cat allowed. Cable allowed. Immediate occupancy.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
219-20 104th Ave
219-20 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Beautiful Apartment Features 2 Large Bedrooms, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen And A Full Bathroom. In Excellent Condition With Plenty Of Street Parking. Close To Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and Places Of Worship.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
83-17 241 Street
83-17 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Duplex 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Bellerose! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143 Searingtown Road in Albertson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
85-54 Little Neck Parkway
85-54 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Updated 2 Family House in the heart of floral park. Upper unit has 2 Bedrooms, plus bedroom/den access to yard , wood floors, Eat in kitchen. Lots of Natural light
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
254-03 73 Road
254-03 73rd Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 Bedroom Apartment For Rent. 1st Floor, Dishwasher. Updated Kitchen, New Living Room Floor. Close To Public Transportation and Schools. Heat, Water, and Cooking Gas Included.Board approval required.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
255-30 75th Ave
255-30 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 255-30 75th Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
254-23 73rd Rd
254-23 73rd Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 254-23 73rd Rd in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
229 Forest Avenue
229 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
900 sqft
Mint main floor apartment in 2 family home. Choice of Elementary school. Use of yard. Own deck. 2 car parking. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN. Huge basement with washer & dryer. New EIK.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
74-44 260th
74-44 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Glen Oaks Co-op Apartment Rental with 2 Bedroom, Living Room/Dining Room, Kitchen , Full Bath. School district #26. Shopping And transportation is closeby.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
215 Cleveland Ave
215 Cleveland Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2d floor apartment. Full Kitchen, LR, DR, 2 beds, full bath, Office. Landlord pays Water only. 1 parking spot
