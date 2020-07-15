/
2 bedroom apartments
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY
Elmont
1372 f st first
1372 F Street, Elmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Unit first Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms apartment 1 floor - Property Id: 315296 fully renovated apartment 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath you have access to the back yard- have a sun room all new appliances utilities are included- $ 2500 Apply at
Queens Village
219-20 104th Ave
219-20 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Beautiful Apartment Features 2 Large Bedrooms, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen And A Full Bathroom. In Excellent Condition With Plenty Of Street Parking. Close To Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and Places Of Worship.
Queens Village
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.
Valley Stream
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included
Bellerose Floral Park
88-14 251st St
88-14 251st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment, Conveniently located close to the bus and close to shops
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Queens Village
221-33 Davenport Avenue
221-33 Davenport Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
Newly painted 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Queens Village! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.
Queens Village
215-25 Murdock Street
215-25 Murdock Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
777 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms apartment on the second floor of a 2 family home. Landlord on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of sunlight. Stainless appliances.
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
Bellerose Floral Park
88-08 241st Street
88-08 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-Family Colonial On Lovely Tree-Lined Street. Newly Painted First Floor Apt. Features An Entry Hall/Living Room/Two Bedrooms/Updated Kitchen W/ Granite And New Refrigerator/Dining Room/Private Backyard/Driveway. Ready For New Tenants!
New Hyde Park
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 2 bdrm 1 can be used as an office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, LIRR, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
Bellerose Floral Park
244-36 85th Ave
244-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
First Floor of a Two Family House with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Close to Hillside Ave. Access to All Major Highways. School District #26.
Valley Stream
420 N Corona Avenue
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 Bedroom rental in small development. Spacious and updated. Parking for 2 cars on the premises. Located near all.
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Queens Village
214-08 104th Ave
214-08 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated two bedrooms apt. *All Information Deemed Reliable Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
Mineola
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Jamaica Estates
178-63 Wexford Terrace
178-63 Wexford Terrace, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Sunny & Spacious 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Apt With Private Backyard In The Heart Of Jamaica Estates. Conveniently Located One Block Away From F Train 179 Street Station. Close To All Supermarkets, Restaurants And Buses!
