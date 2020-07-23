Apartment List
/
NY
/
williston park
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:28 AM

157 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williston Park, NY

2 bedroom apartments in Williston Park are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
193 Hillside Avenue
193 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment with new bathroom. One parking space included.
Results within 1 mile of Williston Park
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
20 Jackson Ave
20 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Beautiful corner property in the heart of Mineola, close to all transportation and groceries.... Perfect for NYU (Winthrop) students Newly renovated house all high end appliances energy saver, New Hardwood floor Plenty of storge Don't miss it

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
63 Jackson Avenue
63 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mineola School District. 1st Floor of Legal 2 Family Home, Mid Block Location. Yard and Driveway Included. Half Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143 Searingtown Road in Albertson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
215 Cleveland Ave
215 Cleveland Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2d floor apartment. Full Kitchen, LR, DR, 2 beds, full bath, Office. Landlord pays Water only. 1 parking spot

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
133 Lincoln Avenue
133 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
new kitchen and baths, freshly painted, 2 bedrooms

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
229 Lincoln Avenue
229 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Bright and Sunny 2 Bedroom 2nd floor apartment in a two family house. Eat-in-Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Full Bath. Parking for one car on part of driveway. Tenant pays for electric and cable. Close to Long Island Rail Road.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
85 Mineola Blvd
85 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic brand new 2 bedroom apartment! All new appliances, New Bathroom, new ductless air conditioners in every room,new floors, New Electric, new plumbing, New windows, walk in closet. small dog/cat allowed. Cable allowed. Immediate occupancy.
Results within 5 miles of Williston Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1137 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1368 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1174 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1100 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
1331 Scimitar Ave
1331 Scimitar Avenue, Elmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1331 Scimitar Ave in Elmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
74-21 260 Street
74-21 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come and see this beautiful 2 bedrooms/1bath with separate dining / extra room and living room. this apt is located close to public transportation to Manhattan and also the complex has a tennis court and laundry on site. Street parking is easy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
36 Harding Avenue
36 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious Kitchen, Dining Area, Two Good Sized Bedrooms + Bonus Room. Great Location, Walk to All!

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial w|4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-19 263
73-19 263rd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedrooms, Living Room, Full Bath, Kitchen, New Washer and Dryer, Storage
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Williston Park, NY

2 bedroom apartments in Williston Park are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Williston Park near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Williston Park that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYRockville Centre, NYOyster Bay, NYGarden City South, NYRoslyn Heights, NYLindenhurst, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY
Great Neck Estates, NYWoodmere, NYWestbury, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYElmont, NYLarchmont, NYGarden City, NYLynbrook, NYCopiague, NYFarmingdale, NYEast Atlantic Beach, NYEast Rockaway, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology