148 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
1 Jefferson Avenue
1 Jefferson Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
810 sqft
Excellent, Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit With A Nice Layout. The Apartment Was freshly Painted & The Wood Floors Are Currently Being Sanded & Stained. The Unit Has Large Windows & Plenty Of Closets.
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
472 Merrick Road
472 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW..Location!.. Location! Mint. Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment in legal, Well Maintained 2 Family Home. 1st Floor has Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Full, Large, Basement Storage. Small dog or cat permitted.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville Centre
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
28 Lawrence Avenue
28 Lawrence Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2nd floor of small building,
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated whole cape style house rental (excludes basement). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2 bedrooms, with large family room and spa like bath.
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
89 Melrose Avenue
89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath.
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...
Results within 5 miles of Rockville Centre
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Mineola
5 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
250 E Park Avenue
250 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Den
