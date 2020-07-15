112 Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY with hardwood floors
Freeport is home to the Nautical Mile, the best example of a waterside strip you'll find east of anything. A huge festival is held every June, and when residents of New York City and Long Island aren't bringing money into the town during this festival, residents can enjoy the historic strip by having a nice dinner seated next to the waterfront.
Freeport is a gorgeous little village with a population around 43,000. It's often referred to as a commuter town, since most individuals who live there actually travel outside of the village to go to work. Honestly though, who wants to live by their job anyway? The village's historic roots run deep with written historical records dating back to the 1640s. It may have lost its colonial nickname of the "Great South Woods," but it surely kept the "great" part. And if you know how to play your cards right, you can call Freeport home. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Freeport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.