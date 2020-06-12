/
3 bedroom apartments
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eastchester, NY
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1625 sqft
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.
Results within 1 mile of Eastchester
118 Mount Joy Place
118 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Fully Renovated 1600 sq ft Townhouse semi attached located in Prime Location. Large Open floor plan with renovated kitchen includes Cherry Cabinets, Marble Quartz Counters, all Stainless New Appliances.
31 Rogers St
31 Rogers Street, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Tuckahoe! - Property Id: 248486 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
207 Madison Road
207 Madison Road, Scarsdale, NY
Bright, Charming, Tudor with Lots of Personality. Fabulous dropped living room with oversized brick fireplace plus sun room/family room. Four spacious bedrooms. Master Suite includes dressing area. CENTRAL AIR! Located In Desirable Neighborhood.
17 Lawrence Avenue
17 Lawrence Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
Newer 4 Bedroom colonial, very conveniently located. Walk to RR, Schools, Shops. House freshly painted, many new carpets. Newly paved driveway
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Colonial Heights
81 Somerset Drive
81 Somerset Drive, Yonkers, NY
A MUST SEE A GLORIOUS LARGE FOUR BEDROOM HOUSE, FOUR BATH. ENTER THIS HOUSE THRU THE GRAND FOYER TO THE BRIGHT SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, COOK IN STYLE IN THIS CULINARY KITCHEN AMD MUCH MORE TO SEE.
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.
86 Brown Road
86 Brown Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1204 sqft
Fox Meadow 3 bedroom colonial with renovated baths. Walk to train, town, shops, bus and park. Hardwood floors throughout. Silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. New Stove & Frig. New Oak cabinets. New sliding glass doors & windows.
171 Bradley Road
171 Bradley Road, Scarsdale, NY
Perfect, cozy rental in Edgewood. All 4 Bedrooms are on the second level. Walk to Edgewood Elementary School, Bus and Park. Use a bedroom for home office.
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.
44 Fisher Avenue
44 Fisher Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
Commuters dream location. Eastchester Schools. Steps from Crestwood Metro North train station, only 20- 30 minutes ride to Grand Central. Large family 4 bedrooms single family home.
Results within 5 miles of Eastchester
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,270
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
