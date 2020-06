Amenities

The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining. This bright Colonial maintains an open floor plan and is only 3/4 of a mile to the Tuckahoe Train Station. Walk to bus and shops too! Nicely-sized living and dining rooms. Eat-in kitchen with access to enclosed porch overlooking the large property. Landscaping is included too!