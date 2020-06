Amenities

parking recently renovated pool elevator doorman tennis court

Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit. Also eligible for Lake Isle membership that includes pool, tennis and golfing. Walk to Scarsdale village. Easy commute to NYC. Board approval and interview is required. $200 non refundable application fee and $1000 refundable move in/out fee required. Debt to income ratio must be less than 30%. Must have excellent credit.