Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all. ONLY a 2 Minute walk to Metro North / Scarsdale Station, clean credit a must , proof of employment and 75+ K in income, Proof of savings 25+ K or more, and one months' security required. Guarantors accepted with same requirements...great location..UPDATED WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS CAN BE APPROVED IN 24 HRS, NO BOARD APPROVAL .On-site laundry.