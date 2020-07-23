120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Rockaway, NY

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
69 Garfield Place
69 Garfield Place, East Rockaway, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3BR Rental on the first floor of a private home. All freshly painted!! Updated kitchen and new full bathroom. All hardwood flooring. Comes with full basement with shared use for storage. Washer and dryer in basement.
Results within 1 mile of East Rockaway

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
452 Albern Ave
452 Albern Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Home. 3 Large BR, 1FBath, EIK,LR, FDR. Close to public transportation, Waterview. 2 car garage and dock use not included

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
5 S Village Avenue
5 S Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bedroom apartment, 2 nd floor, close to all the Inc. Village of Rockville Centre has to offer. W/D combo in unit. Eat in kitchen. High ceilings through. Tenant responsible for electric. Parking, with permit, in RVC municipal lots.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
220 Hoke Ave
220 Hoke Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful Colonial on over-sized property with use of private deck. Quaint and quiet residential area, short walk to the railroad and conveniently located near shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
385 Silver Lane
385 Silver Ln, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated Ranch House. 2/3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Kitchen, LR/DR, Washer/Dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
2861 Terrell Ave
2861 Terrell Avenue, Oceanside, NY
Spacious High Ranch with 3/4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Private Yard with In-ground Pool

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
275 DENTON AVE
275 Denton Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LYNBROOK - Property Id: 317103 Beautiful apartment for rent in a private house with separate entrance. Living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, backyard included and 2 parking spaces.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
140 Williamson Street
140 Williamson Street, Bay Park, NY
Amazing waterviews down the canal like open Bay. Completely renovated and raised FEMA compliant. Boaters delight on a quiet dead-end st w one slip inc. Hardwood floors open and spacious. SS appaliance, stone counters, CAC.
Results within 5 miles of East Rockaway
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,686
1323 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,175
1906 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
320 Marguerite Ave
320 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
Great Deal! Landlord will Include Warranty for Repairs Too! Full House Rental. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Gas Cooking, Full Finished Basement with an Outside Entrance.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
245-53 149th Ave
245-53 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS APARTMENT WITH 1 FULL BATH /1 HALF BATH AND NEW HARD WOORD FLOORS .

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
246-09 139th Avenue
246-09 139th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 1st floor 3 bedroom,2 bath apartment . Hardwood floors throughout , open concept living room dining room, Eat in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Shared backyard with upstairs tenant.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 559 Arlington Pl in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
563 Albemarle Pl
563 Albermarle Place, Cedarhurst, NY
Lovely 4BR Split Level Home, Eik W/Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Crown Moldings, CAC, Spacious LR & DR, 2 New Bathrooms, Freshly Painted, Close To Schools, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
310 Roselle Avenue
310 Roselle Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
Updated & Newly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial W/Finished Basement, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage & Beautiful Yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in East Rockaway, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in East Rockaway provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in East Rockaway. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

