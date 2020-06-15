2377 Lancaster Street

Amenities
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light. 2 brand new full baths boast beautiful ceramic tile with accents. Other features include new carpet, fresh paint, full unfinished basement and a 1 car garage. Lawn service included. 1 pet may be accepted upon owner review. Good credit (650 minimum) and background check required. 5 person max occupancy. No smoking in house or on the property, minimum income of 80k per year.
(RLNE2544839)