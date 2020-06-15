All apartments in East Meadow
East Meadow, NY
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street

2377 Lancaster Street · (516) 522-2859
Location

2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY 11554
East Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2377 Lancaster Street · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light. 2 brand new full baths boast beautiful ceramic tile with accents. Other features include new carpet, fresh paint, full unfinished basement and a 1 car garage. Lawn service included. 1 pet may be accepted upon owner review. Good credit (650 minimum) and background check required. 5 person max occupancy. No smoking in house or on the property, minimum income of 80k per year.

(RLNE2544839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2377 Lancaster Street have any available units?
2377 Lancaster Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2377 Lancaster Street have?
Some of 2377 Lancaster Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2377 Lancaster Street currently offering any rent specials?
2377 Lancaster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2377 Lancaster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2377 Lancaster Street is pet friendly.
Does 2377 Lancaster Street offer parking?
Yes, 2377 Lancaster Street does offer parking.
Does 2377 Lancaster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2377 Lancaster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2377 Lancaster Street have a pool?
No, 2377 Lancaster Street does not have a pool.
Does 2377 Lancaster Street have accessible units?
No, 2377 Lancaster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2377 Lancaster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2377 Lancaster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2377 Lancaster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2377 Lancaster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
