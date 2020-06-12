/
3 bedroom apartments
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,874
1247 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
South Farmingdale
5 Grant St
5 Grant Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1334 sqft
Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey.
North Amityville
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
South Farmingdale
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Old Bethpage
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
10 Salem Place
10 Salem Place, Copiague, NY
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard.
South Farmingdale
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.
Plainedge
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.
Seaford
2134 Jackson Avenue
2134 Jackson Avenue, Seaford, NY
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Colonial. wood floors throughout the house, Formal dinning room & living room, Excellent condition inside & out, with newly updated Kitchen & Baths. Laundry room on first floor near back door .
South Farmingdale
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.
Bethpage
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
Bethpage
108 S Sheridan Ave
108 Sheridan Avenue, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, nice size kitchen, large living room, partial use of the basement, access to the laundry, 1 car garage, use of the yard. Close to all!
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
Salisbury
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch
Uniondale
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.
East Meadow
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
Hicksville
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
Levittown
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
Hicksville
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
Jericho
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
