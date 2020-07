Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT. IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED AND NICELY LANDSCAPED, JUST MINUTES FROM THE VILLAGE OF MILLBROOK, SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, SIX PANEL DOORS AND RECENTLY RENOVATED BATHROOMS. GREAT LIGHT THROUGHOUT. FAMILY ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO EXPANSIVE DECK, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. THREE BEDROOMS, INCLUDING ONE ON THE FIRST FLOOR.