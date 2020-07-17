All apartments in Dutchess County
611 SE Mountain Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

611 SE Mountain Road

611 East Mountain Road · (845) 721-0940
Location

611 East Mountain Road, Dutchess County, NY 12594

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
For those looking for a June and July getaway escape, look no further. Take the virtual tour of this incredible short-term rental. This is just one of three rentals that comes completely furnished with all of the necessities needed for the kitchen, bedrooms and baths. For those seeking seclusion, this roads end retreat will surely delight. The home features a living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. Retreat outdoors to two covered porches, a fire pit and a mountain backdrop creating an Eden of privacy. All utilities are included in the rent. Surrounded by quaint Harlem Valley villages & the Wingdale Metro North train station less than 10 minutes away, this is the perfect getaway less than an hour and 45 minutes from NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 SE Mountain Road have any available units?
611 SE Mountain Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 SE Mountain Road have?
Some of 611 SE Mountain Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 SE Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
611 SE Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 SE Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 611 SE Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 611 SE Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 611 SE Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 611 SE Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 SE Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 SE Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 611 SE Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 611 SE Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 611 SE Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 611 SE Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 SE Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 SE Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 SE Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
