611 SE Mountain Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

For those looking for a June and July getaway escape, look no further. Take the virtual tour of this incredible short-term rental. This is just one of three rentals that comes completely furnished with all of the necessities needed for the kitchen, bedrooms and baths. For those seeking seclusion, this roads end retreat will surely delight. The home features a living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. Retreat outdoors to two covered porches, a fire pit and a mountain backdrop creating an Eden of privacy. All utilities are included in the rent. Surrounded by quaint Harlem Valley villages & the Wingdale Metro North train station less than 10 minutes away, this is the perfect getaway less than an hour and 45 minutes from NYC.