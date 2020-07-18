All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:21 AM

165 ROKEBY RD

165 Rokeby Road · (352) 552-5465
Location

165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY 12572

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area. Comfortable family room with working fireplace and wide windows looking over the fields and pond. Seasonal sunroom with windows on three sides for more great views, opens to delightful deck and lower patio under the trees. Three bedrooms plus den/office, 2 1/2 baths, laundry room, and a garage that could house up to 6 cars plus shop and 2 cedar-lined closets. This doesn't even fully describe this awesome house. Come and see. Appointment only. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 ROKEBY RD have any available units?
165 ROKEBY RD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 ROKEBY RD have?
Some of 165 ROKEBY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 ROKEBY RD currently offering any rent specials?
165 ROKEBY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 ROKEBY RD pet-friendly?
No, 165 ROKEBY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 165 ROKEBY RD offer parking?
Yes, 165 ROKEBY RD offers parking.
Does 165 ROKEBY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 ROKEBY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 ROKEBY RD have a pool?
No, 165 ROKEBY RD does not have a pool.
Does 165 ROKEBY RD have accessible units?
No, 165 ROKEBY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 165 ROKEBY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 ROKEBY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 ROKEBY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 ROKEBY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
