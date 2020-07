Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, LIVING RM AND FORMAL DINING RM, TILE BATHS, NICE FRONT PORCH TO HAVE YOUR MORNING COFFEE, ALL ON OVER A PRIVATE 1 ACRE. BUT THAT'S NOT ALL ... LOCATED JUST MINUTES TO I84. MINIMUM 3 MONTH RENTAL. $2500/MONTH IF TENANT PAYS UTILITIES UNDER THEIR OWN NAME.