12 DOVE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME IN THE HEART OF BEEKMAN,STUNNING CONDITION,MOVE RIGHT IN AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH ,HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED SPACIOUS MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM,NICE DINING ROOM. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS,BEDROOMS ARE ALL SPACIOUS,HAS NICE MASTER SUITE WITH CUSTOM TILE BATH,CUSTOM CROWN MOLDING IN SOME ROOMS,NICE UPDATED APPLIANCES,INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER,HAS 2 SEPERATE ENTRANCES,NICE SPACIOUS GARAGE ,PLENTY OF ROOM TO PARK,CARETAKER APARTMENT TAKES CARE OF SNOW AND GRASS AND ALL REPAIRS THE ELECTRIC IS APPROX 200.00 A MONTH AVERAGE FOR ELECTRIC,NO OIL BILLS !! ,LAND IS BEAUTIFUL OVER 1 ACRE,HAS ARLINGTON SCHOOLS AND 5 MINUTES TO THE TSP ,ALSO THERE IS A BRAND NEW DECK BEING INSTALLED AND NEW WINDOWS WILL BE INSTALLED JUNE 6TH PRIOR TO NEW TENANTS MOVING IN, CALL BROKER FOR ACCESS.