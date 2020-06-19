269 Broadway

Amenities
Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants. High level finishes including solid hardwood oak flooring, new baseboard, new doors, new trim, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and skylight, brand new bathroom. This apartment is immaculate and won't last. Small pets will be considered. Indoor Parking on site for $100