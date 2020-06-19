269 Broadway

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants. High level finishes including solid hardwood oak flooring, new baseboard, new doors, new trim, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and skylight, brand new bathroom. This apartment is immaculate and won't last. Small pets will be considered. Indoor Parking on site for $100