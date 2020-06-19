All apartments in Dobbs Ferry
Dobbs Ferry, NY
269 Broadway
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

269 Broadway

269 Broadway · (914) 793-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

269 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants. High level finishes including solid hardwood oak flooring, new baseboard, new doors, new trim, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and skylight, brand new bathroom. This apartment is immaculate and won't last. Small pets will be considered. Indoor Parking on site for $100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Broadway have any available units?
269 Broadway has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Broadway have?
Some of 269 Broadway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
269 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 269 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 269 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 269 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Broadway have a pool?
No, 269 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 269 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 269 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
