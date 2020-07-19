20 Cricket Ln

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing and rare opportunity to rent your dream home in the village of Dobbs Ferry with award winning schools.

This perfect 3600+SF home offers a beautiful open living room, dining room and an updated eat-in-kitchen with radiant heat flooring.

Separate formal dining room, family room and living room make entertaining a breeze. There are 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a family room used as a spacious home office. There is also a full unfinished basement that can provide an additional 750SF of storage space. The backyard is adjacent to a 76 acre pristine woodland preserve giving you privacy for entertaining. Close to village, schools, and two Metro-North train stations for a 38 minute commute to NYC.