All apartments in Dobbs Ferry
Find more places like 20 Cricket Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dobbs Ferry, NY
/
20 Cricket Ln
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

20 Cricket Ln

20 Cricket Lane · (914) 340-1160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dobbs Ferry
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

20 Cricket Lane, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing and rare opportunity to rent your dream home in the village of Dobbs Ferry with award winning schools.
This perfect 3600+SF home offers a beautiful open living room, dining room and an updated eat-in-kitchen with radiant heat flooring.
Separate formal dining room, family room and living room make entertaining a breeze. There are 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a family room used as a spacious home office. There is also a full unfinished basement that can provide an additional 750SF of storage space. The backyard is adjacent to a 76 acre pristine woodland preserve giving you privacy for entertaining. Close to village, schools, and two Metro-North train stations for a 38 minute commute to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cricket Ln have any available units?
20 Cricket Ln has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20 Cricket Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cricket Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cricket Ln pet-friendly?
No, 20 Cricket Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dobbs Ferry.
Does 20 Cricket Ln offer parking?
No, 20 Cricket Ln does not offer parking.
Does 20 Cricket Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Cricket Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cricket Ln have a pool?
No, 20 Cricket Ln does not have a pool.
Does 20 Cricket Ln have accessible units?
No, 20 Cricket Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Cricket Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Cricket Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cricket Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Cricket Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20 Cricket Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Similar Pages

Dobbs Ferry 1 BedroomsDobbs Ferry 2 Bedrooms
Dobbs Ferry 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDobbs Ferry Apartments with Garages
Dobbs Ferry Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJLodi, NJ
Edgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJWest Haverstraw, NYGreat Neck, NYMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NY
Tuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYPomona, NYSouth Nyack, NYPalisades Park, NJPaterson, NJEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYMount Kisco, NYScarsdale, NYSea Cliff, NYHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity