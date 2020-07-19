20 Cricket Ln

Amenities
Amazing and rare opportunity to rent your dream home in the village of Dobbs Ferry with award winning schools.
This perfect 3600+SF home offers a beautiful open living room, dining room and an updated eat-in-kitchen with radiant heat flooring.
Separate formal dining room, family room and living room make entertaining a breeze. There are 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a family room used as a spacious home office. There is also a full unfinished basement that can provide an additional 750SF of storage space. The backyard is adjacent to a 76 acre pristine woodland preserve giving you privacy for entertaining. Close to village, schools, and two Metro-North train stations for a 38 minute commute to NYC.