Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Prime North Fork waterfront property with private beach and in-ground swimming pool on Nassau Point Road, overlooking Peconic Bay. This retreat is perfect for water sports, windsurfing, paddle boarding, swimming, & kayaking. Main House plus Guest House Cottage with direct access to the beach and beautiful Peconic Bay. 2 week minimum rental is required. Home is available July 20th - August 10th. $17,000 for a two week period, $25,500 for three weeks.