10 Anthony Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

10 Anthony Street

10 Anthony Street · (518) 697-9865
Location

10 Anthony Street, Columbia County, NY 12529

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Commercial Rental in the heart of Hillsdale Hamlet. Perfect location for office, yoga studio, retail etc. Right in the heart of the business district, i.e. same building as Rookie Farm Bakery, next door to Trudy's Beauty Shop, Hillsdale Wine & Spirits, across street from Hillsdale House & Mount Washington Restaurants. Walkinrg distance to shopping and eateries. One private parking spot included with rental and ample street parking available for customers.
Space includes three rooms, the 'foyer' and two additional good-sized rooms that have been freshly painted and freshly polyurethane Hardwood floors to present your business. Shared bathroom with Rookie Bakery.
Formerly known as 'Old Porteous Hardware Store' and the 'Loading Dock'.
Plowing and lawn mowing included in rental. Utilites not included. Available right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Anthony Street have any available units?
10 Anthony Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10 Anthony Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Anthony Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 10 Anthony Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Anthony Street offers parking.
Does 10 Anthony Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Anthony Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Anthony Street have a pool?
No, 10 Anthony Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Anthony Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Anthony Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Anthony Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Anthony Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Anthony Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Anthony Street does not have units with air conditioning.
