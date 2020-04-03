10 Anthony Street

Amenities

Commercial Rental in the heart of Hillsdale Hamlet. Perfect location for office, yoga studio, retail etc. Right in the heart of the business district, i.e. same building as Rookie Farm Bakery, next door to Trudy's Beauty Shop, Hillsdale Wine & Spirits, across street from Hillsdale House & Mount Washington Restaurants. Walkinrg distance to shopping and eateries. One private parking spot included with rental and ample street parking available for customers.

Space includes three rooms, the 'foyer' and two additional good-sized rooms that have been freshly painted and freshly polyurethane Hardwood floors to present your business. Shared bathroom with Rookie Bakery.

Formerly known as 'Old Porteous Hardware Store' and the 'Loading Dock'.

Plowing and lawn mowing included in rental. Utilites not included. Available right away.