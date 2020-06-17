All apartments in Cold Spring Harbor
36 Midland St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

36 Midland St

36 Midland Street · (631) 692-7100
Location

36 Midland Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11743
Cold Spring Harbor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Partially furnished picturesque Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor School District's Midland Section, only 1 mile to village and 3.5 miles to train station. Foyer with coat closets lead to living room and dining room with fireplace, hardwood floors and 1st floor office. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, radiant floor heat, breakfast nook, and access to rear patio. Master bedroom with dual closets, and 3rd floor playroom and walk-in closet/storage area. Basement with laundry and additional storage, plus 1 car garage with workshop and 2nd floor bonus space. Backyard features brick patio and mature landscaping for privacy. Situated on a 1/4 acre and only 1.5 miles to Eagle Dock Beach with mooring rights (fee). This conveniently located home is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Midland St have any available units?
36 Midland St has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Midland St have?
Some of 36 Midland St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Midland St currently offering any rent specials?
36 Midland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Midland St pet-friendly?
No, 36 Midland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cold Spring Harbor.
Does 36 Midland St offer parking?
Yes, 36 Midland St offers parking.
Does 36 Midland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Midland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Midland St have a pool?
No, 36 Midland St does not have a pool.
Does 36 Midland St have accessible units?
No, 36 Midland St does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Midland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Midland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Midland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Midland St does not have units with air conditioning.
