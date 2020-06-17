36 Midland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Partially furnished picturesque Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor School District's Midland Section, only 1 mile to village and 3.5 miles to train station. Foyer with coat closets lead to living room and dining room with fireplace, hardwood floors and 1st floor office. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, radiant floor heat, breakfast nook, and access to rear patio. Master bedroom with dual closets, and 3rd floor playroom and walk-in closet/storage area. Basement with laundry and additional storage, plus 1 car garage with workshop and 2nd floor bonus space. Backyard features brick patio and mature landscaping for privacy. Situated on a 1/4 acre and only 1.5 miles to Eagle Dock Beach with mooring rights (fee). This conveniently located home is not to be missed!