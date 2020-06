Amenities

More photos coming soon!* Apartment Amenities:~ Large Windows. Lots of natural light ~ Generous Closet Space. High Ceilings ~ Hardwood floors throughout* Building Amenities:~ Laundry in Building ~ Located in the heart of Bronxville Village~ Walking distance to Metro North, shops and entertainment ~ Located within the Bronxville school district. Storage available~ Heat and Hot Water included, Internet and Cable Ready* Only Serious Inquiries, good credit and income a MUST** Two months Security Deposit Needed*Contact us now and schedule a viewingCall/text: 646.321.9428Email: Leasing@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1669