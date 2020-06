Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Steps to Metro North for the quick ride into NYC. Beautifully clean townhouse with open floor plan. Large bedrooms and baths. Third floor has its own terrace. One parking spot assigned by management.