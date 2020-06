Amenities

Beautiful Renovated Bright & Airy High Ranch. This 3 Bedroom Home Has An Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Separate Laundry Room On Lower Level With Washer And Dryer, Use Of The Attic For Storage, 3 In Wall A/C's All Utilities Included Except Cable. No Pets, No Smoking NO YARD, NO GARAGE