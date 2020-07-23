/
baldwin harbor
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
148 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Harbor, NY📍
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
989 Mildred Dr
989 Mildred Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hi Ranch 4brs 3bths with a lovely backyard
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
3124 Schreiber Pl
3124 Schreiber Place, Baldwin Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Renovated Bright & Airy High Ranch.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
3314 Colony
3314 Colony Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Renovated single family home for rent on canal. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Baldwin Harbor
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
373 Woodcleft Ave
373 Woodcleft Avenue, Freeport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Are You Ready for the Summer? Cozy 2 Bedroom Waterfront Bungalow on the wide Canal. Rent is $2,200. The 2 Boat Slips are NOT Included in the Rent. Boat Slips are $60 Per Foot of the Boat. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.2 Parking spots on the property.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
422 Waukena Ave
422 Waukena Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1421 sqft
Excellent 3 Br And 1.5 Bath Very Spacious Ranch Home For Rent Features Living Rm And Dining Rm Plus A Huge Den. Use Of Yard. Washer/Dryer In House.Driveway Parking. Oceanside Schools . Tenant Responsible For Electric.
Results within 5 miles of Baldwin Harbor
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
460 E Market St
460 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Whole House Rental, Two Bedroom, One Bath, Large Backyard, Deck off Back of House, Garage for Storage Only, Driveway. Open Layout, Pets Okay.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
89 Liberty Ave
89 Liberty Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Newly Renovated 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Designer Apartment located in the heart of Rockville Centre.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
99 Colonial Ave
99 Colonial Avenue, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully Renovated, new kitchen with new cabinet, new granite countertops all new appliances, new bathrooms, , new floors, doors, roof, new hot water heater, new boiler.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
522 E Beech St
522 East Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
LONG BEACH - GREAT RENTAL.....ALL NEW 3 room apartment, wood floors, beautiful kitchen & bath. Lovely serene backyard, porch.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,500
July Rental--Absolutely adorable 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
336 W Chester St
336 West Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Lower Apartment in Legal2 Family House. All Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms, Beautiful Laminate Flooring in Living Room. Shared Washer/Dryer. Both Bedrooms are large in size with plenty of Sunshine. Shared Yard, Parking for 1 Car in Driveway.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Baldwin Harbor area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
