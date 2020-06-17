All apartments in Albany
517 Hamilton St 1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

517 Hamilton St 1

517 Hamilton St · (518) 847-4388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY 12203
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988

four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown, colleges, hospitals, highways, local attractions and bus route. Central air and washer and dryer included. Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207988
Property Id 207988

(RLNE5719034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Hamilton St 1 have any available units?
517 Hamilton St 1 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Hamilton St 1 have?
Some of 517 Hamilton St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Hamilton St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
517 Hamilton St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Hamilton St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 517 Hamilton St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 517 Hamilton St 1 offer parking?
No, 517 Hamilton St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 517 Hamilton St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Hamilton St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Hamilton St 1 have a pool?
No, 517 Hamilton St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 517 Hamilton St 1 have accessible units?
No, 517 Hamilton St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Hamilton St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Hamilton St 1 has units with dishwashers.
