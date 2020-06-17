517 Hamilton St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988



four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown, colleges, hospitals, highways, local attractions and bus route. Central air and washer and dryer included. Read Less

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207988

Property Id 207988



(RLNE5719034)