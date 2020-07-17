2975 West Old State Road- Unit 12

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Guilderland off Carman Road.



This apartment features cognac cabinets and white appliances including a range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher in the kitchen, open concept dining, kitchen, living area and two large bedrooms. Nice size full bathroom.



Storage unit comes with apartment at no extra cost as well as one a/c unit.



Rent includes designated parking spot, trash, water and sewer services, as well as use of the onsite laundering facility.



Rent does not include: Electric, wifi or cable.



Some pets under 15 allowed with pet fee with approval from landlord and pet lease.