Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way

462 Las Casitas Way · (702) 866-0086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

462 Las Casitas Way, Winchester, NV 89121
Winchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 986 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
COMING SOON! MI 6/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home. Nice townhome features roomy kitchen w/garden window & plenty of counter space opening to large living area. Nice size bedrooms,balcony off master. Over sized patio/courtyard leads you to 2 car garage. All electric home. Park-like view from your front door. All new flooring, new paint in designer gray, bathrooms upgraded....Stay tuned for pictures!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way have any available units?
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way have?
Some of 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way currently offering any rent specials?
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way pet-friendly?
No, 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way offer parking?
Yes, 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way does offer parking.
Does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way have a pool?
No, 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way does not have a pool.
Does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way have accessible units?
No, 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way does not have units with air conditioning.
