462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

COMING SOON! MI 6/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home. Nice townhome features roomy kitchen w/garden window & plenty of counter space opening to large living area. Nice size bedrooms,balcony off master. Over sized patio/courtyard leads you to 2 car garage. All electric home. Park-like view from your front door. All new flooring, new paint in designer gray, bathrooms upgraded....Stay tuned for pictures!



No Pets Allowed



