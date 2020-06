Amenities

all utils included garage stainless steel pool furnished

Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family.

This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding. Stainless steel appliances for your enjoyment. 2 car garage. Flat screen tvs. and a huge back yard with an awesome pool. All utilities are included with this short term rental. All you need to bring is your clothes.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4510820)