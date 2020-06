Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Golf course View in Las Vegas County Club. Rare. LEASE TERM AND PRICE NEGOTIABLE .MINUTES FORM THE STRIPS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT .Beautiful strip View and Gulf course Views Full Furnished Turn-key Unit. Walk -IN closets in MASTER & Hall. Close to 1 of 5 Community Pools. 24/hr Guard Gated security. 24/Hr. Fitness Center BBQ at all Pools Minuets to STRIP, UNLV, Airport and World Class Dinning / Shopping. Corporate or long term Available