Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in the gated community of Boulder Ranch, this 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage, might be what you are looking for! The kitchen overlooks the family room for an open floor plan. Covered patio with artificial turf makes back yard clean up a breeze. The master bedroom offers a balcony which overlooks the pool area as well as a Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom! The secondary bedrooms are all upstairs and have ceiling lights! A must see