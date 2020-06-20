Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Story Southeast Home with new Carpet and Paint - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 2 Story house on 5006 Secret Rock St. in Las Vegas, NV.

This home is in the Southeast with shopping, schools, parks, casinos and easy highway access nearby.

The home features new paint and carpet, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, front living room, eat in kitchen and 1 car attached garage.

The entry has a vinyl floor.

The living room has window blinds, over head light and carpeting.

The kitchen and dining area has a vinyl floor, center island and all the appliances.

The attached 1 car garage has an auto door opener and direct entry to the home.

The guest bathroom is by the front door and has a vinyl floor.

The upstairs is carpeted.

The full 2nd bathroom has a vinyl floor and a 1 piece tub shower combo.

The laundry room is on the 2nd floor and has a vinyl floor and the washer and dryer.

The master bedroom has window blinds, over head light and a walk in closet.

The master bathroom has a vinyl floor, double sink vanity and a 1 piece tub shower combo.

The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have window blinds.

The backyard has a patio and is fenced in.

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 1546 SF is available now for rent.

Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property



Restrictions:

*Non-Smoking

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance accepted.

*PETS Considered: Pets under 35 lbs, maximum two pets, $250 per pet non-refundable cleaning deposit.

Bully Breeds OK with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.



Additional Monthly Fees:

Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent

Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.



Ready to View the home?

Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.



How to apply?

When submitting an application the following is required:

- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.

- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.



(RLNE2650984)