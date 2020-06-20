All apartments in Whitney
5006 Secret Rock

5006 Secret Rock Street · (702) 550-2222
Location

5006 Secret Rock Street, Whitney, NV 89122
Whitney

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5006 Secret Rock · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Story Southeast Home with new Carpet and Paint - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2 Story house on 5006 Secret Rock St. in Las Vegas, NV.
This home is in the Southeast with shopping, schools, parks, casinos and easy highway access nearby.
The home features new paint and carpet, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, front living room, eat in kitchen and 1 car attached garage.
The entry has a vinyl floor.
The living room has window blinds, over head light and carpeting.
The kitchen and dining area has a vinyl floor, center island and all the appliances.
The attached 1 car garage has an auto door opener and direct entry to the home.
The guest bathroom is by the front door and has a vinyl floor.
The upstairs is carpeted.
The full 2nd bathroom has a vinyl floor and a 1 piece tub shower combo.
The laundry room is on the 2nd floor and has a vinyl floor and the washer and dryer.
The master bedroom has window blinds, over head light and a walk in closet.
The master bathroom has a vinyl floor, double sink vanity and a 1 piece tub shower combo.
The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have window blinds.
The backyard has a patio and is fenced in.
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 1546 SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property

Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance accepted.
*PETS Considered: Pets under 35 lbs, maximum two pets, $250 per pet non-refundable cleaning deposit.
Bully Breeds OK with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.

Ready to View the home?
Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.

How to apply?
When submitting an application the following is required:
- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.
- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.

(RLNE2650984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Secret Rock have any available units?
5006 Secret Rock has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5006 Secret Rock have?
Some of 5006 Secret Rock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Secret Rock currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Secret Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Secret Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 5006 Secret Rock is pet friendly.
Does 5006 Secret Rock offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Secret Rock offers parking.
Does 5006 Secret Rock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Secret Rock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Secret Rock have a pool?
No, 5006 Secret Rock does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Secret Rock have accessible units?
No, 5006 Secret Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Secret Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 Secret Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 Secret Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 5006 Secret Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
