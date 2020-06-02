935 Festa Way

Amenities
Spacious Single Story Home in Desirable Sparks Foothills across from Pagni Ranch Park and near Northern Nevada Medical Center and I -80 Freeway. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths 3 Car Garage. Formal Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Family Room with Gas Log Fireplace. Secondary Bedroom features Built in Cabinets, ideal for Home Office. Mature Landscaping with Bushes and Trees on Drip System, No Grass to Maintain. Rent includes garbage and sewer. Listing Agent: Gary H Edwards II Email Address: gedwards@dicksonrealty.com Broker: Dickson Realty - Caughlin