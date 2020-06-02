All apartments in Sparks
935 Festa Way
Last updated May 28 2020 at 11:51 AM

935 Festa Way

935 Festa Way · (775) 746-7000
Location

935 Festa Way, Sparks, NV 89434
D'Andrea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Single Story Home in Desirable Sparks Foothills across from Pagni Ranch Park and near Northern Nevada Medical Center and I -80 Freeway. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths 3 Car Garage. Formal Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Family Room with Gas Log Fireplace. Secondary Bedroom features Built in Cabinets, ideal for Home Office. Mature Landscaping with Bushes and Trees on Drip System, No Grass to Maintain. Rent includes garbage and sewer. Listing Agent: Gary H Edwards II Email Address: gedwards@dicksonrealty.com Broker: Dickson Realty - Caughlin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Festa Way have any available units?
935 Festa Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Festa Way have?
Some of 935 Festa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Festa Way currently offering any rent specials?
935 Festa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Festa Way pet-friendly?
No, 935 Festa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 935 Festa Way offer parking?
Yes, 935 Festa Way does offer parking.
Does 935 Festa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Festa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Festa Way have a pool?
No, 935 Festa Way does not have a pool.
Does 935 Festa Way have accessible units?
No, 935 Festa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Festa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Festa Way has units with dishwashers.
