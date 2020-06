Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wingfield Springs. Enjoy the well-landscaped front yard from the covered wood porch. Front door opens to a ceramic tile entry and the combination living/dining room with fireplace and alcove for your television and media center. Home will include a refrigerator and washer/dryer hook ups. Available June 26th. Rent is $1795, deposit $1895. Sorry No pets allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



