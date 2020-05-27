All apartments in Sparks
6092 Red Sun Drive
6092 Red Sun Drive

6092 Red Sun Drive · (775) 250-8914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6092 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Kiley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in. It's like winning the rental lottery! This gracious, light filled, 2 story Lennar Built home is ready for you. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, room sized upstairs loft, formal dining room (could be used for living room, library or home office), generous great room. Kitchen has plenty of room for all the cooks & supervisors! NON SMOKING property. NO PETS. Long term lease preferred. See extended remarks. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections Stainless steel appliances included. Owner pays sewer, garbage and HOA dues. Don't be fooled by internet scams. This property is professionally managed by a local licensed Real Estate company. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6092 Red Sun Drive have any available units?
6092 Red Sun Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 6092 Red Sun Drive have?
Some of 6092 Red Sun Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6092 Red Sun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6092 Red Sun Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6092 Red Sun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6092 Red Sun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 6092 Red Sun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6092 Red Sun Drive does offer parking.
Does 6092 Red Sun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6092 Red Sun Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6092 Red Sun Drive have a pool?
No, 6092 Red Sun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6092 Red Sun Drive have accessible units?
No, 6092 Red Sun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6092 Red Sun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6092 Red Sun Drive has units with dishwashers.
