Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Reflections at the Marina

800 Nichols Blvd · (775) 204-1984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV 89434
Sparks Marina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 158 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 164 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reflections at the Marina.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
playground
shuffle board
Reflections at The Marina offers a collection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes conveniently located in the heart of Sparks, NV. When you combine an excellent location next to the Sparks Marina with a caring and professional team, experienced maintenance staff and unbelievable amenities, you will feel inspired to call Reflection at the Marina home! Stop by or call today and let us show you our spacious floor plans! Conveniently located nearby: Sparks Marina, Downtown Sparks (special event area for the city), Legends Outlet Mall, Grocery Store, Local Banks, Western Village, Family Dining, Fast Food, and more! Been here in the past? Come see the changes we have made to our beautiful community and come see why residents at Reflections at the Marina choose to stay here year after year. We are the best value in the Sparks area to call home! Call us and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $150 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Small Storage room on all patios or balconies

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Reflections at the Marina have any available units?
Reflections at the Marina has 5 units available starting at $1,242 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does Reflections at the Marina have?
Some of Reflections at the Marina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reflections at the Marina currently offering any rent specials?
Reflections at the Marina is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Reflections at the Marina pet-friendly?
Yes, Reflections at the Marina is pet friendly.
Does Reflections at the Marina offer parking?
Yes, Reflections at the Marina offers parking.
Does Reflections at the Marina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reflections at the Marina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reflections at the Marina have a pool?
Yes, Reflections at the Marina has a pool.
Does Reflections at the Marina have accessible units?
Yes, Reflections at the Marina has accessible units.
Does Reflections at the Marina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reflections at the Marina has units with dishwashers.

