Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal playground shuffle board

Reflections at The Marina offers a collection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes conveniently located in the heart of Sparks, NV. When you combine an excellent location next to the Sparks Marina with a caring and professional team, experienced maintenance staff and unbelievable amenities, you will feel inspired to call Reflection at the Marina home! Stop by or call today and let us show you our spacious floor plans! Conveniently located nearby: Sparks Marina, Downtown Sparks (special event area for the city), Legends Outlet Mall, Grocery Store, Local Banks, Western Village, Family Dining, Fast Food, and more! Been here in the past? Come see the changes we have made to our beautiful community and come see why residents at Reflections at the Marina choose to stay here year after year. We are the best value in the Sparks area to call home! Call us and schedule your tour today!