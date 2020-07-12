/
/
/
kiley ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
180 Apartments for rent in Kiley Ranch, Sparks, NV
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1829 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6049 Red Sun Drive
6049 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in. It's like winning the rental lottery! This gracious, light filled, 2 story Lennar Built home is ready for you. 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Red Sun Drive
6098 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
6098 Red Sun Drive, Sparks NV 89436 - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6092 Red Sun Drive
6092 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2714 sqft
6092 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV 89436 - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6019 Red Sun Drive
6019 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
6019 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV 89436 - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in.
Results within 1 mile of Kiley Ranch
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,325
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
39 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,499
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6785 Peppergrass Dr.
6785 Peppergrass Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
6785 Peppergrass Dr. Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous, Newer House in Wing Field Springs!! - Come see this gorgeous home located in in the expanding Wingfield Springs Community in Sparks, close to shopping, banks, and restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2486 Gallagher Road
2486 Gallagher Road, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2680 sqft
Super nice Lennar Next Gen Home within a Home at popular Rolling Meadows in Spanish Springs. 2680 SF. 4BR, 3.5BA, 3 GAR. Immaculate home just updated with new interior paint, carpet and landscaping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6080 Ingleston Dr
6080 Ingleston Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1599 sqft
Wonderful condo at the Fairways! Fully Furnished Condo Including Pools. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. attached 2 car garage. Plenty of guest parking; Owner pays the HOA Dues. Tenant has the use of the community pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Payapa Dr
510 Papaya Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2154 sqft
Cozy Home - This gorgeous house in Sparks is in a cozy quiet neighborhood.Three bedroom two and half bathroom with a extra large master bedroom with a walk in closets. Large entertaining living room for the family With the kitchen steps away.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4950 Painted Stone Ct.
4950 Painted Stone Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Spacious Home in Sparks - Beautiful home in Sparks-close to Shopping. Upgraded kitchen, marble counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. Open layout, spacious rooms. Backyard landscaped to entertain. Tenant to pay $60.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1833 Painted Valley Drive
1833 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1210 sqft
The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6903 Poco Bueno
6903 Poco Bueno Circle, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2418 sqft
STUNNING Wingfield Springs 2-story home is available July 7th! Rent is $2095, deposit is $2195.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105
5780 Camino Verde Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1243 sqft
Great Location for this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium! - This condominium home comes with cherry, sleek cabinets throughout, granite countertops, black appliances, gas stove built in microwave, washer, dryer and a garage.
1 of 32
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5328 Village Meadows Drive
5328 Village Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1096 sqft
Sparks Single Story House Cul-de-Sac - Los Altos - Sparks Village Meadows 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story house in the highly desirable area near Los Altos Parkway. Gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, pantry, and breakfast bar.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6965 Pah Rah Dr.
6965 Pah Rah Drive, Washoe County, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
833 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, with 1 car garage, large yard located in Spanish Springs. - To view this property at your convenience, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5725 Camino Verde
5725 Camino Verde Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1225 sqft
Darling 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Close to shopping, dinning and golf courses. HOA amenities include pool, hot tub and basketball court. Located across from Coyote Park in gated community. Available on or around August 7th. No pets allowed.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2103 Crimson Ridge Drive
2103 Crimson Ridge Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1978 sqft
2103 Crimson Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday, 9 am - 5 pm.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairway Vista Ln.
1212 Fairway Vista Lane, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1623 sqft
1212 Fairway Vista Ln. Available 07/22/20 Two Story Sparks Home - Over 1600 square feet, two bedrooms, two full baths, two car attached garage, plus loft/office, two story home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1937 Cielo Falls Drive
1937 Cielo Falls Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1845 sqft
1937 Cielo Falls Drive Available 08/01/20 The Hudson - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - Beautiful & Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home with Full Two Car Garage and Fenced Yard.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2021 Mooncrest Court
2021 Mooncrest Ct, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2003 Crimson Ridge Drive
2003 Crimson Ridge Dr, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,449
2182 sqft
The Portola - Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Story Home with 2 Car Garage and Yard - Welcome to Frontera at Pioneer Meadows. Very Nice and Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.