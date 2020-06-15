All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3208 Bunker Hill Lane

3208 Bunker Hill Lane · (775) 828-3355 ext. 21
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV 89431
North Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3208 Bunker Hill Lane · Avail. Jul 6

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/06/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom and bathroom are located on the 1st level while the other three bedrooms are located on the upper level . The home has many upgrades including granite counters and remodeled bathrooms. The family room has a fireplace, and wet bar, complete with lighted wine glass storage and a bar refrigerator. There is a sunny courtyard entrance and patio area as well as a shaded backyard patio and wood deck for all of your outdoor enjoyment.

Besides living in awesome unit, you get to work with an AMAZING management team!

Join us!
Step 1- Come check it out! To view it, simply stop by our office and check out a set of keys. We are located at 305 W. Moana Ste C (Downstairs). We take a copy of your ID, and require a $20 key deposit.

If you like what you see, then you move on to...
Step 2!- Fill out this application! (copy the link in your browser)
https://clarkrealestate.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=801838b0-db01-4679-9d67-c5a46555e414&source=Website

Interested in our other rentals? Take a look at them here (copy the link in your browser) :
http://www.gandolfoteam.com/rent.html

We look forward to having you as our tenant.
Cheers!

PS- We can also help you own! Reach out to find out how we can help get you qualified for a home!

(RLNE4924856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Bunker Hill Lane have any available units?
3208 Bunker Hill Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Bunker Hill Lane have?
Some of 3208 Bunker Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Bunker Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Bunker Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Bunker Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Bunker Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Bunker Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Bunker Hill Lane does offer parking.
Does 3208 Bunker Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Bunker Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Bunker Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 3208 Bunker Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Bunker Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3208 Bunker Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Bunker Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Bunker Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
