Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3126 Bristle Branch Dr

3126 Bristle Branch Drive · (775) 329-7070
Location

3126 Bristle Branch Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3126 Bristle Branch Dr · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWN HOME IN SPARKS WITH W/D, POOL & PRIVATE PATIO - Comfortable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Town home with a private patio in Sparks..This home comes with; dishwasher, washer/dryer, central A/C, kitchen bay window, breakfast bar, large closets and is an end unit. You will feel relaxed as you enter the complex by the many large mature trees and the community pool. The location is convenient to restaurants, shopping and freeway access.
**THIS IS A NON-SMOKING, NO PET UNIT**

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com

(RLNE2105064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Bristle Branch Dr have any available units?
3126 Bristle Branch Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Bristle Branch Dr have?
Some of 3126 Bristle Branch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Bristle Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Bristle Branch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Bristle Branch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3126 Bristle Branch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 3126 Bristle Branch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Bristle Branch Dr does offer parking.
Does 3126 Bristle Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 Bristle Branch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Bristle Branch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3126 Bristle Branch Dr has a pool.
Does 3126 Bristle Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3126 Bristle Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Bristle Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 Bristle Branch Dr has units with dishwashers.
