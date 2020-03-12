3126 Bristle Branch Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWN HOME IN SPARKS WITH W/D, POOL & PRIVATE PATIO - Comfortable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Town home with a private patio in Sparks..This home comes with; dishwasher, washer/dryer, central A/C, kitchen bay window, breakfast bar, large closets and is an end unit. You will feel relaxed as you enter the complex by the many large mature trees and the community pool. The location is convenient to restaurants, shopping and freeway access.

**THIS IS A NON-SMOKING, NO PET UNIT**



For more information please contact:

Reno Property Management

1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 224

Reno, NV 89502

775.329.7070

Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com



(RLNE2105064)