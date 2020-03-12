3126 Bristle Branch Dr

Amenities
2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWN HOME IN SPARKS WITH W/D, POOL & PRIVATE PATIO - Comfortable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Town home with a private patio in Sparks..This home comes with; dishwasher, washer/dryer, central A/C, kitchen bay window, breakfast bar, large closets and is an end unit. You will feel relaxed as you enter the complex by the many large mature trees and the community pool. The location is convenient to restaurants, shopping and freeway access.
**THIS IS A NON-SMOKING, NO PET UNIT**
For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com
(RLNE2105064)