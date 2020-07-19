All apartments in Sparks
2555 E St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

2555 E St

2555 E Street · No Longer Available
Location

2555 E Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Come check out this one bedroom duplex in Sparks! This beautiful unit has tile floors throughout. The kitchen has new cabinets and granite counter tops. It also comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven. This unit also has a private backyard perfect for relaxing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Visit our 3D tour for this property: https://view.ricohtours.com/983c32ad-354a-48ad-a100-8c4cffbe169d

All leases include a tenant benefit package. The following benefits are provided: 24/7 rent payment portal access with multiple payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline access, credit score boost, along with renters & liability insurance. The tenant benefit package is required for all leases and is billed at $29.95 a month.

Pets may be allowed upon completion of a pet application, pending pet screening and owner approval. The Pet Application Fee is $75. Once approved there is a one-time $400 pet administration fee for the first pet and $200 for the second pet along with a $25 per month pet administration fee. Pet screening profiles from PetScreening.com are required for all animals.

To schedule a viewing or apply go to our website; EvolveNV.com

Please be advised that there has been fraudulent activity in this area and on rental websites. Any contact being made to you will only be from a Evolve NV representative. We do not ask for nor accept any deposit or rent payment until an application has been submitted. Please feel free to contact us if you believe you have been contacted by an unauthorized individual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 E St have any available units?
2555 E St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 E St have?
Some of 2555 E St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 E St currently offering any rent specials?
2555 E St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 E St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 E St is pet friendly.
Does 2555 E St offer parking?
Yes, 2555 E St offers parking.
Does 2555 E St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 E St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 E St have a pool?
No, 2555 E St does not have a pool.
Does 2555 E St have accessible units?
No, 2555 E St does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 E St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 E St does not have units with dishwashers.
